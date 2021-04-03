TODAY |

Enthusiasts in Holden heaven at car show in Timaru

Source:  1 NEWS

The hearts of Kiwi Holden lovers broke more than a year ago, as General Motors announced it was ditching the manufacture of the much-loved brand after 72 years.

There's a bit of healing to be done after General Motors announced it was pulling the pin on the beloved brand.

So, yesterday’s Holden car show in Timaru was a very healing time for hundreds of people that came from right across the country.

The Toranas, the Kingswoods, the Belmonts were all lined up in order of age, ready to be admired.

And Holden enthusiasts turned out in their hundreds to check them over.

“Some cars are very, very hard to fault to be fair, the other side of the coin is you get to have a really close up look at all the cars,” judge Mike Dee told 1 NEWS.

More than 140 cars drove up to Timaru from across the country for the show; they only expected about 40 to turn up.

“I just can't get over the quality of the cars, unbelievable, I'd say this would be the best the best I've seen,” one enthusiast said.

While they may have stopped making them in Australia, it'll take more than that to stop these hard-out Holden fans.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
