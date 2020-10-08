TODAY |

Entertainment group secures 29 border exemptions for international acts to perform in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis will be able to jam to music from international acts this summer.

A crowd of fans at a concert. Source: istock.com

By Audrey Malone 

Greenstone Entertainment, which stages the Winery Tours, has been granted 29 border exceptions and will be conducting concerts during the warmer months.

Chief executive Amanda Calvert said it was a privilege to show there was a way forward if things were done correctly in a turbulent year.

“Nothing beats a world-class live music experience for everyone’s health and wellbeing,” Calvert said.

Calvert said the winery tours would take on a trans-Tasman vibe, and was appreciating that Kiwis were still able to plan to get together.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment confirmed this week it’s also approved requests for border exceptions for Live Nation, the Royal New Zealand Ballet, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and the Auckland Philharmonia Trust.

They will join the ranks of an array of sporting events that have also been given the blessing to bring people through the border, including the Wallabies, the English netball team, and the Pakistani, Australian and Bangladeshi cricket teams.

A spokesman for Immigration New Zealand said a number of border exception requests had been declined, and the bar was set high before the exceptions were granted in order to protect Kiwis from Covid-19.

New Zealand
Music
