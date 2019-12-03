TODAY |

Enterprising teenage brothers start barber business in Waihi

Source:  1 NEWS

A couple of enterprising Kiwi teenagers have opened their own barber shop in their small hometown of Waihi.

The barber store founded by Maddie and Jamie, 18 and 16 respectively, has a vibe that is more community hub. Source: Seven Sharp

Maddie and his brother Jamie, 18 and 16 respectively, are supported by mum Sarah in their dreams of "having an awesome career".

In fact, their family-run Maddcutzz business has become something of a community hub, even offering up a free game of table tennis where a win might see you get a free haircut.

However, it has to be noted the house rarely loses.

Maddie is loving the work and told Seven Sharp he has "never not woken up and said
'I'm not keen to go to work.'"

His brother Jamie agrees with that sentiment.

"I did my first hair cut on Maddie and I just thought it was satisfying as aye," he said.

Mum Sarah has raised the boys for much of their lives on her own and says she is "extremely proud" of her boys.

New Zealand
Business
