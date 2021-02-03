TODAY |

'Enough's enough' - Waiheke Island rāhui to protect kaimoana may last over two years, iwi says

Source:  1 NEWS

A rāhui on people gathering kaimoana in waters around Auckland's Waiheke Island may last longer than the two years initially announced by mana whenua yesterday.

Ngāti Pāoa spokesperson Herearoha Skipper says local iwi and the community on the island are making a collective conservation effort.

Local iwi and the community are looking to protect four species of kaimoana from collapsing.

Ngāti Pāoa has been worried for years about declining inshore biodiversity on the Hauraki Gulf's most populated island, so with support from the other tribes and the local community, a restriction is being imposed from this weekend.

However, Ngāti Pāoa spokesperson Herearoha Skipper this morning told Breakfast she thinks it'll last more than two years.

"Collectively we see the issue of what's happening across the moana with our mātaitai and our kaimoana," she said.

"That's why we've all come together collectively and said 'enough's enough, we need to make a change' and the rāhui is initially for two years. I think it is going to take longer than that to resolve the issues of what's happening in our moana."

Two-year rāhui for Waiheke Island waters to protect kaimoana

The temporary prohibition, or rāhui, comes after a series of hui with the community and mana whenua about the need to restore declining numbers of scallops, mussels, crayfish and pāua.

"I think we need to be in a position of ensuring that something is done. It's not about just the rāhui then just leaving it," Skipper said.

"We need to look at different strategies moving forward, so we are looking at an education programme for our rangatahi, also looking at a future management plan.

"How do we get those particular species back into our moana? And also looking at our own knowledge systems so that we can ensure that these kai and mātaitaiare are there for future generations."

