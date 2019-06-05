'Enough is enough' - National MP pleads for change after another baby born before reaching Lumsden maternity hub

National MP Hamish Walker has vented his frustrations about maternity services in Southland, claiming another baby has been born in Lumsden without making it to a birthing unit.

The birth is the second of it's kind in 11 days, following a mother giving birth on the side of the road.

It comes just months after the town's maternity centre was downgraded to a "hub" by the Southern DHB. Some of the birthing units were turned into maternity hubs, which provide pre and post-natal care but are not considered places to give birth except in an emergency.

Taking to Facebook in a video post today, Mr Walker condemned the approach taken by the Government over maternity care in Southland.

"Enough is enough," Mr Walker began.

"I'm standing here in rural Southland outside the maternity centre, which was recently downgraded from a primary birthing unit to a child and maternal hub, which basically provides a room for check ups and emergency births.

"Full services at this hospital didn't cover just Lumsden, but half of the entire Southland region.

"This morning at 5:00am, a second baby in 11 days was born here without making it to a primary birthing unit.

"This mother has described leaving Lumsden for a primary birthing unit soon after giving birth in freezing conditions as 'heart-wrenching'.

Mr Walker called out Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over what he sees as the Government's lack of action over the issue.

"On the 27th of May, the Prime Minister said she was happy to have another look at Lumsden maternity services. What has she done since this time? Clearly, the hub model is not working.

"If rural lives mattered to the Prime Minister, these babies wouldn't be born in sub-standard circumstances."