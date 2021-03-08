TODAY |

Enough doses of Covid-19 vaccine for every New Zealander secured by Government

Source: 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced the Government has secured an additional 8.5 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Combined with the previous order, it will be enough for every New Zealander. Source: 1 NEWS

Having already ordered 1.5 million doses, the new order means there will be enough to vaccinate every New Zealander.

“The Government has signed an advance purchase agreement for 8.5 million additional doses, enough to vaccinate 4.25 million people. The vaccines are expected to arrive in New Zealand during the second half of the year,” Ardern said.

“This brings our total Pfizer order to 10 million doses or enough for 5 million people to get the two shots needed to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

They received the Pfizer jab ahead of the start of the national immunisation programme. Source: Supplied

Ardern says the mass-immunisation programme still aims to roll out from the middle of the year.

“The decision to make Pfizer New Zealand’s primary vaccine provider, was based on the fact the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be about 95 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infection.

“It also means all New Zealanders will have the chance to access the same vaccine.”

Ardern warned it won’t be a matter of having one shot and you’re done.

“This is likely to be something that every year we’ll be asking people to be vaccinated, that’s the way we’ll deal with additional variants.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand is also working with our Pacific neighbours to rollout vaccines.

“We are committed to ensuring that any doses not needed here are put to good use elsewhere. Options could include delaying delivery to New Zealand, in order to free up supply for other countries in the short-term, or donating spare vaccines to other countries.

“We are also working closely with the Realm countries of Niue, Tokelau, and the Cook Islands, as well as our close neighbours Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu to provide access to our vaccine portfolio and provide wider support for vaccine roll-out,” Hipkins said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Meghan Markle tells Oprah she and Harry got married days before blockbuster ceremony
2
Meghan Markle: Royal circles had concerns over how dark skinned Archie would be
3
Enough doses of Covid-19 vaccine for every New Zealander secured by Government
4
Meghan Markle tells Oprah palace prevented her from seeking help for suicidal thoughts
5
Live stream: Jacinda Ardern to make vaccine announcement at post-Cabinet news conference
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Seller ordered to refund customer after 'excellent condition' BMW had obscenity scratched into boot

Black Caps in negotiations to be among first Kiwis vaccinated for Covid-19 outside of border or health workers

00:50

Quad bike users cost taxpayers more than $18m in last year, ACC figures show
01:46

Over 12,000 New Zealanders got into trouble in water over summer, ACC stats show