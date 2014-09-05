TODAY |

Enjoy the sun while you can — Much of New Zealand is about to get wet and cooler

The warm and sunny spell is set to end, as rain, wind and cooler temperatures are forecast for much of the country this weekend and early next week.

MetService reports that yesterday most places had maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s, with Invercargill at the bottom with 19C and Taumaranui at the top with 30C.

MetService is forecasting that wind, rain and a noticeable drop in temperature are likely throughout next week.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the wet and windy weather will kick in from tomorrow night with a front moving across.

He said the heaviest rainfall will be on the West Coast, and the least wet places will be the East Coast of the North Island and northern regions.

The South Island and Wellington are both expected to take the brunt of northerly winds.

Ferris said temperatures are likely to fall, and some Central Otago places could drop to five degrees below the average for this time of year.

