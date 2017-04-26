 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


English says airport search on McCully was no big deal

share

Source:

NZN

Prime Minister Bill English is playing down the "administrative error" that led to the US asking for Foreign Minister Murray McCully to be searched at Auckland Airport.

The Foreign Affairs minister was searched on his way to Washington, despite holding a diplomatic passport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr McCully was on a list of "selectee searches" supplied by US authorities for the flight to Washington last month, the Aviation Security Office says.

The search took place despite the minister travelling on a diplomatic passport, RNZ reports.

He was not screened when he arrived in Washington.

The US embassy said the search was carried out in error.

A spokeswoman for the minister described it as an "administrative error".

Mr English told reporters he was sure no "negative intent" was involved.

"He may have been a bit surprised... I understand they think they made a mistake," he said.

Mr English said he had been searched while travelling on a diplomatic passport in other countries.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


Married couple of 69 years die minutes after each other while holding hands

"The ultimate in chivalry — so he could go to heaven and open the door for her."

01:45
The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

The Airbnb of campervan holidays – new app pairs motorhomes travellers with property owners

The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

02:07
Greyhound racing critics are disappointed the $24 million funding isn't going towards the re-homing ex-racing dogs.

Multi-million dollar funding boost for Greyhound slammed for doing little to help retired dogs

The New Zealand Racing Board has increased its funding to $24 million.


02:54
Nearly 72,000 people moved to New Zealand in the past year.

Migration boom keeps on rolling

The annual net gain for the year to March was a new record of 71,900 migrants.

00:20
A second person shot in the incident is in hospital with serious injuries.

Off-duty cop charged with murder after allegedly shooting dead his wife - the mother of their 3 kids

A non standard-issue firearm was found at the address, and the officer handed himself to the local station 40 minutes afterwards.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ