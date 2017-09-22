 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


English hoping he's done all he can to clinch every last vote for National on campaign's last day

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Campaigning is done for Bill English after the last day of wooing voters and National is tonight holding a campaign wrap party on Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

National were in good spirits on the last day of election campaigning.
Source: 1 NEWS

National was in party mood in the final hours of the campaign, Mr English joined today by his chief cheerleader, deputy leader Paula Bennett singing as he made his way up the North Island in his campaign bus. 

Ms Bennett led her colleagues in a rousing rendition of Aretha Franklin's Natural Woman as party members travelled to Auckland on the bus.

The National leader's day kicked off with a bite of breakfast in Rotorua and he stopped for selfies and speeches on the way to Auckland.

Mr English is confident the celebrations aren't premature, and if needs be he'll call New Zealand First leader Winston Peters on Saturday night.

"Oh yes, we certainly would," Mr English said.

If National had the same vote as the centre-left combined, he still expects first crack at leading the country.

"What's happened in the past in New Zealand is that the party with the highest vote has been the one that's formed the government...That's the presumption that we would act on. But look, it's up to the voters," he said.

Mr English has repeatedly claimed National provides the option of a strong, stable government - so would working with Mr Peters guarantee that?

"Well look, it could be a challenge to work with any particular coalition partner... All the smaller parties have indicated they want to be able to make choices about who they support. We respect that," Mr English said. 

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said: "I think we have to be prepared for anything. It may well be that the special votes become important in this election in which case, that will take some time."

Related

Election

01:07
Bill English and Jacinda Ardern were both asked about the results and had some very different answers.

National eight points ahead of Labour in latest poll
01:00
Mr Peters said he has never heard anyone spontaneously erupt into singing God Defend New Zealand at a time of joy, like other countries do.

'I'd put it to a referendum' - Winston Peters hints that he'd like to change NZ's national anthem
01:22

'You've got to respect Winston’s position' - Former National PM Jim Bolger's advice to Bill English if he has to work with Peters
00:30
Mr English defended National's record on poverty over the last nine years.

Leaders Debate: 'No it hasn't got worse' - Bill defends National's record on poverty in face of criticism from Jacinda and Hosking

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:31
2
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

01:37
3
1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

00:53
4
NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

00:50
5
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway


01:37
1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:53
NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

00:31
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

"One guy was next to my car and the other three were trying to get away in my neighbour's home."



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 