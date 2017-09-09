English headed to Kaikoura, Ardern in Dunedin as election campaign goes up another gear

National leader Bill English is making a flying visit to Kaikoura today where he'll be checking out earthquake recovery operations and talking to locals.

He'll soon be back in the capital on walkabouts and an announcement with economic development and transport spokesman Simon Bridges is on the agenda.

Labour's Jacinda Ardern will be looking confident campaigning in Dunedin.

A 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll released yesterday showed Labour and the Greens with enough support to form a government - they wouldn't have to rely on NZ First leader Winston Peters playing the role of king or queenmaker.

Ms Ardern's campaign theme in Dunedin will be climate change, regional development and the need for more affordable housing.