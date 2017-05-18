English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan's PM

Prime Minister Bill English says the meeting with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe exceeded his expectations with it came to progress on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Following the meeting overnight, New Zealand and Japan reiterated their commitment to the TPP despite the fact the United States has pulled out.

Mr Abe said Japan was committed to the early completion of the agreement, following the meeting in Tokyo.

It was due to come into force early next year. Both New Zealand and Japan have already ratified it.

The two countries are leading the movement to keep the deal alive and will now try to convince the remaining members to complete the deal when Trade Minister meet in Vietnam later this month.

Neither Japan nor New Zealand are keen to make any changes to the existing text