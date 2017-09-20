English, Ardern clash in debate as shock 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows National on top in big turnaround

Bill English and Jacinda Ardern clashed over tax, health and water in their final TVNZ Leaders Debate of the election campaign an hour after a shock 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed a reverse in their fortunes with National ahead.

The poll has National up six points to 46 per cent compared to last week and Labour down seven points to 37 per cent.

If reflected in Saturday's vote, the poll would let Bill English form a fourth-term National-led government, though he'd need the support of kingmaker New Zealand First's Winston Peters to do so.

Mr English kicked off the 1 NEWS debate saying that in the polls "what we're seeing is people focusing on the real differences in vision for New Zealand, the choices".

He went on to say: "And I think they're making those choices. We've got a positive plan to build on the strength of the economy and I think that's attracting some voters back. But look, there's still a couple of days to go, a lot of people haven't made up their mind."

The Labour leader agreed with Mr English that it's a neck-and-neck race between the two major parties,

"That's certainly the feeling we've got. The polls have been very volatile. I think that speaks to the fact that we will only know on election day and I think this election will be determined by turnout," Ms Ardern said.

"I remain an absolutely optimistic person when it comes to this campaign. We've given it all we've got. I believe New Zealanders want change. I don't think they want us to be running on autopilot for another three years."

Tax policy

Pressed on Labour's tax plans, Ms Ardern said there has been "a complete mismatch" in the debate she's been having in the media and out among the public.

"Almost every stop I've done the thing that has come through for me most strongly has been ten-fold the health debate and the mental health debate than it has been the tax debate."

She said: "I acknowledge that Bill and his team have stoked up a debate on tax, particularly on income tax which I have to say I found profoundly unfair given no one under Labour will pay more tax that they're paying today."

Ms Ardern said "the negative campaign" from National has had a bit of an effect, but would not change her message.

Mr English said it's not a negative campaign, "it's putting forward the plan for the next three years which includes now legislated tax reductions right across low and middle income New Zealanders," but "under Labour there is an increase in income taxes" of $1000 a year for people on the average wage".

On her decision to delay any capital gains tax changes to after the 2020 election, Ms Ardern said, "I found the balance between doing the work and listening. And if people say that listening was a mistake, look I'll wear that. I still stand by the work we're undertaking."

One the jet fuel crisis, Ms Ardern said while Mr English can afford $2 billion worth of tax cuts, we apparently don't have the money for a second storage tank worth $57 million which he was given the option of building in 2012.

"We do. We have $10 billion worth of capital expenditure available. We absolutely believe we need more resilience in that...either storage or a second pipe," Ms Ardern said.

Mr English said: "We'll expect the oil companies and the airlines to do that. We have to make sure they do."

Leaders clash over health

The pair clashed over long waiting lists for hospital treatment, with Ms Ardern promising to restore what "hasn't been put in" to health care.

"Middlemore has a full sign on it, so does Waikato That doesn't come out of nowhere, that comes out of underfunding," she said.

Mr English said: "I don't accept that everything that doesn't work in a health system is about a lack of money. The health funding has gone up from $12 billion to almost $17 billion over the last seven or eight years."

Ms Arden said National has not funded health to accommodate for population growth and inflation.

"It's not been the amount that you think has been ideal," Mr English said, but National had taken account of those factors.

"We, like you, will be spending more and more on health."

But, Ms Ardern said 58,000 people were turned away from specialists last year in New Zealand adding: "that is not a modern health system".

Water quality

Mr English said Labour and the Greens have handled the issue of water quality "in a way that's quite divisive", and said "you have to work with people, not try and select out some, punish them, threaten them".

Mr Ardern argued there is "unity in the issue of clean waterways" and division seen in the campaign has not been stoked by her.

"I targeted water bottlers. New Zealanders had wanted them to pay their fair share," she said, adding that the money from Labour's water royalty would go back to farming community to help with fencing and planting.