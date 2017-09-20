English and Ardern agree on one thing in 1 NEWS debate - the election race is neck and neck

Bill English and Jacinda Ardern have agreed on one thing during the final leaders debate of the campaign - forget the polls, National and Labour are neck and neck going into Saturday's election.

TVNZ's 1 NEWS Leaders Debate began less than an hour after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll delivered a shock result.

The ratings had turned around in just six days and National was leading Labour by nine points.

But that didn't have any impact on the party leaders as they vowed to use the final days to get their support up.

Neither would go into detail on what post-election negotiations to form a government might be like.

They're both going to need a partner, or partners, to hold a majority and on the latest poll results Winston Peters would hold the balance of power.

Mr English would prefer to do without New Zealand First.

"I don't like the idea of Winston Peters deciding who can govern," he said, urging voters to avoid that situation by giving National a strong vote.

Ms Ardern again said her first call would be to the Greens.

"But that doesn't mean a stitched-up deal," she said, side-stepping questions about whether she would be prepared to ditch the Greens if NZ First demanded it.

The debate trawled through issues that have been hammered over the last three weeks.

National's tax attack was raised by host Mike Hosking, drawing familiar accusations from Ms Ardern about National's dishonesty over the $11 billion budget hole that wasn't there.

Health generated the most heat, with Ms Ardern insisting it was the number one issue for voters.

Mr English didn't have an easy time as she reeled off health horror stories, and he acknowledged that not all the parts of the system always worked properly.

Ms Ardern had a problem with Labour's proposed water tax and Mr Peters' announcement on Wednesday that he wouldn't support it.

She said she was committed to implementing it regardless, and would work through it with Mr Peters if she had to.

At the end of it, nothing new had emerged.