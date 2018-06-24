Engineers inspecting site of Bay of Plenty slip caught on camera

Waioeka Gorge (SH2) to Bay of Plenty remains closed after a large slip over the weekend.

Gisborne District Council said contractors are now at the site between Oponae and Wairata, about 30 minutes south of Opotiki, and the slip is being assessed for stability.

Work can not begin on clearing away the slip until the technical experts have ruled the site is stable.

The slip was captured on camera by Michael Tabudravu on Sunday as it rolled down a hillside onto the road.