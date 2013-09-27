Engineering business in Manawatu-Wanganui goes up in flames

Breaking News
Rush hour delays expected after seven vehicle crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway
Source:
An engineering business in Ohingaiti, Manawatu-Wanganui, has caught fire this morning.
File picture.
Source: 1 NEWS
Four fire appliances and two water tankers are at the scene, about 80km north of Palmerston North, attempting to get the blaze under control.
A fire spokesperson said emergency services were called to the building about 3.00am today
There are no reports of anyone inside or concern to neighbouring properties or businesses.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news