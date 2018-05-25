 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Engineer warns of lack of action over potentially unsafe aluminium cladding in NZ

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A leading engineer who ran an audit in New Zealand prompted by the Grenfell Tower fire is accusing ministry officials of failing to act over what he says are potentially unsafe building panels.

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo, smoke rises from Grenfell Tower in London. An inquiry into last year's devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in west London is set to begin on Monday May 21, 2018, with two weeks of tributes to the 71 people who died. The statements from friends and family members are meant to keep the victims at the center of the inquiry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

Grenfell Tower.

Source: Associated Press

Dr Tony Enright called late last year for the suspension of a system for approving aluminium composite panels on high-rise buildings. The FR panels are commonly used in New Zealand, which are not as combustible as those on the London tower that burned a year ago, resulting in 71 deaths.

Australia's federal building regulator also commissioned Dr Enright and two other engineers to do a similar audit. It recommended the withdrawal of its certifications for FR panels, but that has not happened.

The ministry did not take his advice and instead audited the review, which the ministry refused to release to RNZ.

"The reason for withholding the peer reviewer's report in full is because MBIE (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) is still in the process of validating this information in order to make a final decision concerning possible suspension or revocation of the Codemark certificates in question," a ministry spokesperson said.

The Building Minister Jenny Salesa said withholding of the peer review was an operational matter that she could not comment on.

That refusal has prompted Dr Enright to speak out and comes in the same week as the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry opened in London.

There was no excuse not to suspend the certificates for the FR panels while the ministry considered what to do next, Dr Enright said.

"Every day, every week and every month that ticks by, more and more of these Codemark certificates are being relied on.

Council says a big difference from the London inferno is safety features not present in Grenfell Tower.
Source: 1 NEWS

"There's been a fault in process which has led to, in my view, an unsuitable product being used on high-rise construction."

The MBIE said it had "not been identified that public safety is in jeopardy".

"There is no evidence to date that says the products alone are unsafe, but as part of MBIE's internal validation process, the products' safety [will] also be assessed."

Dr Enright disagreed: "The type of cladding that was on Grenfell was gradually phased out over the last few years but unfortunately the replacement product [FR panel] is, in my view, unsuitable as well - it also sustains vertical fire spread, although with less intensity."

Dr Enright's November report was leaked to RNZ last month. In it, he cited tests commissioned by the British government post-Grenfell, which found FR panel failed external fire-spread standards if put on top of flammable insulation.

Dr Enright faulted the panels because they could catch fire. The MBIE, which commissioned his audit, said Dr Enright exceeded his brief stating that.

Regulators in Australia and the MBIE run the Codemark scheme that accredits the certifiers of building products. All certification in New Zealand for FR panel are issued by a Queensland called Certmark.

The ministry delayed the peer reviewer of Dr Enright's report for three-and-a-half months despite the audit being urgently sought after Grenfell.

The ministry said this was because it sought Certmark's opinion. It did not explain to RNZ why it did not immediately call in a peer reviewer in late 2017.

"There is a level of scrutiny assumed from the Codemark scheme and my audit found that scrutiny wasn't taking place," Dr Enright said.

Certmark has rejected the audit.

MBIE first commissioned Dr Enright to look into cladding almost four years ago after the rapid-spreading Lacrosse apartment fire in Melbourne.

At least 13 Auckland buildings have the highly combustible PE composite cladding that the Grenfell Tower and Lacrosse had.

Another 42 have FR, and it is unsure which of the two types a further 70 buildings have (Auckland Council is still checking).

In Wellington, 103 buildings have composite panel cladding, though the council is not sure which type.

MBIE and both councils said there were no concerns over other buildings, which had other fire protection such as sprinklers.

Suspending use of panels is not the same as a ban

Dr Enright said suspending the certificates would not mean a ban on the panel.

"It's taking a precautionary approach. The product could still be used but it would be required to receive a level of scrutiny via engineering analysis and council checking."

However, the ministry said a suspension for every aluminium composite panel in New Zealand "would have considerable practical, reputational and commercial consequences" for suppliers and certifiers.

Ms Salesa was questioned in Parliament by National last month about the Enright audit, and said then that a Grenfell-type fire was not likely in New Zealand as standards were higher here.

MBIE spokesperson said it "would not hesitate" to suspend a certificate if panels did not comply with the Building Code."

Meanwhile, British insurers are demanding a ban on combustible cladding on high rises - including the kind known as FR that is widely used in New Zealand.

Laura Hughes from the Association of British Insurers said it strongly believed that all combustible materials should not be allowed on the outside of a building. If something is of limited combustibility it could still burn and therefore was still a danger to the people who were living or working in those buildings.

"This is probably more costly but is also going to prevent a tragedy like Grenfell happening again anywhere else in the world."

Ms Hugh said the Association commissioned its own checks on the testing regime that was supposed to ensure combustible panels were safe enough to use for cladding and found it was not fit for purpose.

Related

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:53
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter parts of the North Island today

00:20
2
The incident took place at Turners Sports, where a thief got away with $600 worth of clothing.

Feilding shop owner dives into escaping thieves' car but gets thrown out after enduring a beating around the head

01:58
3

Most read story: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Govt decides on M bovis plan

4
Cricket South Africa executives pose with fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks.

Cricket South Africa official keeps job after posing with fans wearing SBW masks

5
Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto

Australian grandmother who says she was tricked by online lover now faces hanging in Malaysia after being found with 1.1kg of meth

00:20
The incident took place at Turners Sports, where a thief got away with $600 worth of clothing.

Feilding shop owner dives into escaping thieves' car but gets thrown out after enduring a beating around the head

Philip Pearpoint was taken on a wild ride after he tried to stop the thief at Turners Sports Store.

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto

Australian grandmother who says she was tricked by online lover now faces hanging in Malaysia after being found with 1.1kg of meth

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was originally acquitted of the charges, with the court accepting she was unaware she was carrying the drugs.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

04:26
Mr Harawira says the protest and 507-day occupation was an important part of modern Maori history.

'We were right' - Hone Harawira reflects on Auckland's Bastion Point occupation, 40 years since police forcibly ended it

Mr Harawira, speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said spirits were high during the occupation - "Good music, good kaupapa and a decision to stay strong".

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Most read: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Photographer explains pair's classic unscripted conversation that created this unforgettable image.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 