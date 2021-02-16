TODAY |

'An enemy of our country' - Scott Morrison makes no apology after stripping citizenship of woman detained in Turkey

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has today made no apology after stripping the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey - which saw Jacinda Ardern accuse the trans-Tasman neighbour of abdicating its responsibilities.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She did have duel citizenship, but now only holds New Zealand citizenship despite moving when she was six. Source: ABC Australia

Responsibility essentially lays in the hands of New Zealand, despite Ardern previously asking Australia to work together over the woman's status.

The woman had citizenship in New Zealand and across the Tasman, until Canberra revoked her Australian citizenship.  

"My job is Australia’s interest," Scott Morrison said today. "It's my job as the Australia Prime Minister to put Australia's national security interests first."

"I think all Australian's would agree to that."

He said laws passed in Australia automatically cancel the citizenship of a dual citizen "when they’ve been engaged in terrorist activities of that nature". 

"That has been a known part of Australian law for some time. I understand the New Zealand Government has some issues with that."

"Australia’s interest here is that we do not want to see a terrorist who fought with terrorist organisations enjoying privileges of citizenship, which I think they forfeit the second they gauge as an enemy of our country."

Earlier, Ardern said it was "wrong that New Zealand should shoulder the responsibility for a situation involving a woman who has not lived in New Zealand since she was six, has resided in Australia since that time, has her family in Australia and left for Syria from Australia on her Australian passport".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern strongly criticised Australia’s decision, after the individual moved from New Zealand when they were six. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the Turkish Ministry of Defence tweeted that three New Zealand nationals tried to "enter our country illegally from Syria".

Vision released shows a woman and two children. It added they were caught by border guards and had terrorist links. 

They were a resident in Australia and then "became an Australian citizen, left from Australia to Syria and travelled on an Australian passport". 

Ardern said at this time New Zealand raised its concerns with Australia "around resolving if in the eventuality in their detention, or potential return, for whom the responsibility for those individuals should reside". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

A 26-year-old woman with alleged terrorist ties is among those captured, according to Turkish officials. Source: Breakfast

"Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealand and New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with by Australia.

"That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside and that is where the place from which they departed for Syria."

New Zealand
Politics
Australia
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:10
Student at centre of Covid cluster may have contracted UK variant before mum — Bloomfield
2
PM to give Covid-19 alert levels update tomorrow afternoon
3
Jacinda Ardern delivers extraordinary broadside at Australia over woman detained in Turkey – 'Abdicated its responsibilities'
4
No new Covid-19 community cases in second day of Auckland lockdown, despite testing surge
5
'Glad there is an expert' – Ardern appears frustrated at interjections during Covid-19 debate at Parliament
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:56

Auckland's Pullman Hotel reopens after links to Covid-19 community cases

Woman scared to return to popular Auckland beach after man performs indecent act in front of her

Body found in Palmerston North's city centre
01:51

Jacinda Ardern delivers extraordinary broadside at Australia over woman detained in Turkey – 'Abdicated its responsibilities'