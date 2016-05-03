Endeavour replica set to visit NZ to commemorate first encounter between Maori and Europeans

A replica of Captain James Cook's ship Endeavour will visit historic landing sites as part of a commemoration to mark the 250th anniversary of the first encounters between Maori and Europeans.

Replica of the Endeavour Source: 1 NEWS

It will take place in October 2019 and the government is contributing $3.5 million.

The Endeavour replica will visit four of the main sites Cook visited during his 1769 voyage, as well as other harbours.

The opening ceremony of the three-week event will take place in Gisborne.

Former prime minister Jenny Shipley is heading the national coordination committee.