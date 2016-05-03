 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Endeavour replica set to visit NZ to commemorate first encounter between Maori and Europeans

share

Source:

NZN

A replica of Captain James Cook's ship Endeavour will visit historic landing sites as part of a commemoration to mark the 250th anniversary of the first encounters between Maori and Europeans.

Replica of the Endeavour

Replica of the Endeavour

Source: 1 NEWS

It will take place in October 2019 and the government is contributing $3.5 million.

The Endeavour replica will visit four of the main sites Cook visited during his 1769 voyage, as well as other harbours.

The opening ceremony of the three-week event will take place in Gisborne.

Former prime minister Jenny Shipley is heading the national coordination committee.

"It is a commemoration for all New Zealanders to own, a commemoration that will lead to a greater understanding of our unique heritage in the pacific and who we are as New Zealanders," she said.

Related

Maori Issues

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


2
Dentist (generic).

Kids who visited South Auckland dental clinic could be at risk of Hepatitis, HIV after contamination scare

00:59
3
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

4

Live stream: Breakfast

03:39
5
Colin Craig must pay nearly $1.3 million in damages after being found guilty of defamation.

Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.


00:41
Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

'I've been going to get the water from out of town' - Havelock North residents still shunning town's tap water

Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

02:30
Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

'Dump Trump - people do not want the US President to come here'

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

05:40
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

Rebecca Wright: This is a divided America and Trump is polarising it further but he doesn't seem to care

Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

03:59

'Is that why you're not prepared to take a stronger stance on this?' - Jack Tame puts Bill English on the spot over Trump's travel ban

The PM is given the chance to join other global leaders in saying he is 'disgusted' by Trump's policy.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ