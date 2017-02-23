 

Endangered sea lions to get more protection under new Government plan

New Zealand's sea lion population, numbering around 12,000 is set to get more protection under the a new Government plan.

With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Government has released a new Threat Management Plan today which seeks to help protect the endangered marine mammals.

Sea lions are an endangered species which are classified at the threat level of nationally critical.

The plan is a five year programme involves engagement with the public, special research, and regular monitoring of breeding sites.

"This plan, supported by a Government funding package of $2.8 million announced last month, sets out practical actions and measures to mitigate threats to sea lions and will help their recovery,” Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says in a statement.

Mr Guy said that: "The threats to sea lions are varied and no single factor is solely responsible for the decline in sea lion numbers".

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry says in a statement a community liaison officer will be employed as part of the plan, to help address the human threats and facilitate growth of the sea lion population.

Ms Barry said that officer will help develop education campaigns to help the public appreciate how precious and vulnerable sea lions are, and prepare people for more sea lions returning to the South Island.

The plan also seeks to increase monitoring of the four key sea lion breeding sites in New Zealand.

Special research will be undertaken around the disease Klebsiella pneumoniae which can be fatal for sea lions.

The New Zealand sea lion/rāpoka Threat Management Plan will continue to involve partnership with Ngāi Tahu as a Treaty Partner.

