Endangered native seabird rescued after bypassing security at TVNZ in Auckland

An endangered New Zealand seabird bypassed security at TVNZ in Auckland today, needing to be rescued from a stairwell inside the building.

The tuckered out Hutton's shearwater was rescued by TVNZ staff member and self-confessed animal lover Jade Schutte this morning.

"I found the bird hiding in a little hole, brought it inside and put it in a box and gave it water.

"It was super tired and snuggled up to sleep instantly," Ms Schutte said.

She called the local SPCA, who prioritised the pick-up of the endangered native.

Fenton Rigby from the Auckland SPCA told 1 NEWS it was rare to see the seabird so far away from its natural habitat out on the water.

"It may have been exhausted or hit by a car, it's hard to tell," Mr Rigby said.

After examining the bird Mr Rigby said the wings were still symmetrical and it seemed to be in relatively good health. A vet will inspect it further at the SPCA.

The Hutton's shearwater are endemic to Kaikoura and only breed in the Seaward Kaikoura Ranges at high elevation but they're not to fly further afield.

Juvenile seagull rescued from TVNZ in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS