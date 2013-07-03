Endangered dolphin found dead on a Waikato beach was killed by shark

An endangered dolphin found washed up at Port Waikato on Sunday was the victim of a shark attack according to a post mortem examination.

The Maui or Hector's dolphin was recovered by a DOC ranger on Sunday, who took in to Massey University to determine the cause of death.

Dolphin found washed up on a beach near the mouth of the Waikato River. Source: DOC

According to the post mortem examination the dolphin had multiple bite wounds, consistent with shark bites, which occurred before death, there was also extensive tissue loss.

DOC's manager of Marine Species and Threats, Kris Ramm, said they are unsure if it was a Maui or a Hector's dolphin, because it can only be confirmed through DNA testing, which will take a few more weeks.

"In this case the dolphin died of natural causes. It is always sad to lose any of these precious dolphins and shows the importance of managing the human-induced threats to this vulnerable population."

Maui dolphins are classified as Nationally Critical, the highest threat level on the national classification system, there is estimated to be between only 57 and 75 Maui dolphins aged one and older.

Hector's dolphins are classified as Nationally Endangered with a population of around 15,000.

A pod of the endangered Maui's dolphin. Source: 1 NEWS