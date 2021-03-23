Endangered bird endemic to New Zealand about to get population boost

An endangered bird endemic to New Zealand is about to get a further chance at boosting its population.

The whio - our iconic blue duck that's found on the $10 note - is at risk of becoming extinct.

“Whio are on the brink of extinction, there's really only 3000 left throughout the country,” Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says.

There are 13 captive breeding centres for whio around the country, including one in Christchurch which is ready to release some of its aviary raised birds.

It’s the first time whio will be released into Arthur’s Pass National Park.

The release of this batch of whio later this week will be the first of a number planned across New Zealand over the coming months and will expand the recovery programme that helps this species grow and maintain its population.