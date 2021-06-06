End of an era for motorcyclists as Central Otago rally calls it quits

As the name suggests, the annual Brass Monkey Rally has built its reputation around very, very cold conditions in Central Otago.

For 40 years, hardened bikers and weekend motorcycle enthusiasts have hit the roads for Oturehua in the idyllic Idaburn Valley.

It’s a once-popular staple on the motorcycle calendar, a chance to come together, share stories and have a good time but organisers say it’s time to wind down.

"The committee members on this event are getting on, we’ve got members here who are year 40 and here since day one," Otago Motorcycle Club’s Alan Dodds told 1 NEWS.

"So they’ve been doing it for 40 years and you do the maths and see they’ve been riding motorbikes since their 20s, they’re getting on a bit."

Around 4000 people had been expected through the gates this long weekend for the event’s last hurrah.

While it’s one of the biggest turnouts in the event’s history, dwindling numbers in recent years have forced organisers to call it a day.

"We were down to about 970 to mark 2018 but that year had particularly good frost, unfortunately, we haven’t got one today," Dodds said.

Lack of interest from the next generation and running costs are also major factors.

"You used to come here with a few cans and have a good time, have a bonfire up and have a bit of food," he said.

"Now you have traffic management plans in place, we have a liquor licence and security, there’s a whole lot of costs and that’s the evolution of life and we except that but as numbers went down, costs went up."

For now, organisers are keeping tight-lipped about what could replace it, but are keeping hopeful.