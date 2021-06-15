'Encouraging' - Police give update on terrorist attack victims

Police say four of the victims remain in hospital in a stable condition, four days on from the terrorist attack at an Auckland supermarket.

Signage for the entrance to Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

Assistant Commissioner of Investigations, Lauano Sue Schwalger said it was a priority of police to support the victims and their families as they recover.

"This is really encouraging and positive news."

Two people are in intensive care units while the other two are on hospital wards at Auckland City Hospital.

The other three victims are recovering at home.