'Encouraging' - Police give update on terrorist attack victims

Police say four of the victims remain in hospital in a stable condition, four days on from the terrorist attack at an Auckland supermarket. 

Assistant Commissioner of Investigations, Lauano Sue Schwalger said it was a priority of police to support the victims and their families as they recover.

"This is really encouraging and positive news."  

Two people are in intensive care units while the other two are on hospital wards at Auckland City Hospital.

The other three victims are recovering at home. 

On Friday, seven people were injured after an extremist carried out a knife attack in the Countdown supermarket in LynnMall before he was shot dead by police.

