 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'As Employment Minister I'd expect you to know that' - interview turns sour over Maori employment figures

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An interview with Employment Minister Willie Jackson turned sour after a stoush over Maori unemployment figures and the definition of targeted policies. 

Mr Jackson took aim at reporters who he accused of putting a "spin" on the delays in the release of Labour's list.

Source: 1 NEWS

RNZ's Guyon Espiner spoke to Mr Jackson about the latest unemployment statistics on Morning Report today. 

Statistics New Zealand showed overall unemployment was 4.5 per cent in the December 2017 quarter, dropping from 4.6 per cent. 

Mr Epsiner pointed out Maori unemployment fell 20 per cent over 2017 to nine per cent, compared to 11.9 per cent the same time last year. 

Guyon Espiner

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Jackson said he wasn't sure where he was getting his percentage statistics from, to which Mr Espiner replied: "Mate, I'm getting it from the press release put out from Statistics New Zealand, and as Employment Minister I'd expect you to know that, it's only four pars in."

The Statistics NZ release says: "In the December 2017 year, the number of Maori unemployed fell 8,600 (down 21.4 per cent)."

Mr Jackson had correctly said Maori unemployment fell to nine per cent, compared with the overall unemployment rate of 4.5 per cent. 

"The reality is that Maori unemployment figure is nine per cent, that's double what the general population is."

"That's totally unacceptable."

"If you think everything is hunky-dory, it's not."

Mr Espiner said Finance Minister Grant Robertson yesterday said there would not be any specific spending for targeting any employment disparities for Maori.

"That's not true," Mr Jackson said. "There has also been specific spending." He said housing and Labour's family package would benefit Maori "hugely".

Mr Espiner shot back saying, "they get the same as everyone else under those policies". 

"We're pleased things are going generally in the right direction, however the other side of it is there are still some discrepancies," Mr Jackson said.

Related

Politics

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
More affected berries have been banned from sale today.

Kiwi company recalls frozen berries from supermarkets due to possible 'foreign metal contamination'

2
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

00:45
3
Nearly every player on the field in the Big 10 match was involved in the crazy incident.

Watch: Fists fly after Georgian rugby match boils over into chaotic all-in brawl

4
Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building asks for trading halt

01:16
5
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

01:16
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

03:52
It would help those who don't like ferries, but Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.

'Nice idea but financially I don't think it floats' - why a bridge or tunnel across Cook Strait won't happen

Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.


01:41
Ten riders were killed in January, sparking police to call for safe driving.

'It's going to kill ya' - January spike in motorcycle deaths on Kiwi roads worries police

A third of those killed on the road last month were on motorbikes.


01:59
The International Energy Authority says power prices in NZ have risen much faster than other countries.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 