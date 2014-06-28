 

Employers who breach immigration rules face two-year ban on overseas recruiting

The government has announced a new crackdown on employers who breach immigration and employment law when recruiting migrant workers.

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse made the announcement on Breakfast this morning. 

"Migrant workers make a valuable contribution to our workforce and have the same rights as any other worker," Mr Woodhouse said.

"It is simply unacceptable that those employers who exploit migrant workers are still able to recruit from the international labour market and disadvantage those employers who do the right thing."

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse

Source: 1 NEWS

The new rules include stand-down periods for those who breach laws, banning them from recruiting from overseas for up to two years.

They will come into force on April 1.

"Access to the international labour market is a privilege, not a right and if employers abuse that privilege by exploiting migrants or failing to comply with employment law, there will be consequences," Mr Woodhouse said.  

