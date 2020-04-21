Employees won't need to give back wage subsidy if employer goes into liquidation

If the Government’s wage subsidy is paid to employees, and then a company goes into liquidation, workers won’t have to give the money back, the Ministry of Social Development has confirmed.

More than $10 billion has been paid in the scheme, which aims to keep Kiwis in jobs and businesses afloat.

“At the moment, what we have said to companies is not necessarily those who completely fold but those whose circumstances change, that money is there to pay the wages of their staff and it should get to their staff in the first instance,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

It could be a different matter for their employer, the Ministry of Social Development told 1 NEWS.

It says employers are required to notify any change in circumstances, including liquidation, and any decision to recover payments from the employer would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

To claim the wage subsidy, a company has to agree to keep staff on for 12 weeks, and on at least 80 per cent of their normal income.

PWC partner and accounting expert John Fisk told 1 NEWS it’s important business directors try their best to forecast cashflow.

“Directors need to satisfy themselves that they’ve got enough runway to survive and whether it’s appropriate to claim the wage subsidy,” Mr Fisk said.