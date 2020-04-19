'Empathy in a crisis' - Jacinda Ardern's Covid-19 leadership praised by international media

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is receiving international praise for her Covid-19 response and leadership.

In an article by The Atlantic titled "New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet", its author Uri Friedman praises her leadership style that is “focused on empathy”.

“Her leadership style is one of empathy in a crisis that tempts people to fend for themselves,” he wrote.

“Her messages are clear, consistent, and somehow simultaneously sobering and soothing.”

Friedman also praised the Prime Minister’s Facebook Live chats for being both “informal and informative”.

“The success, of course, isn’t all Ardern’s doing; it’s also the product of an impressive collective effort by public-health institutions, opposition politicians, and New Zealanders as a whole, who have largely abided by social-distancing restrictions,” he said.

Van Jackson, an international relations scholar at Victoria University, said in the article the Alert Level system allowed people to get “ready psychologically for a step-up in seriousness” in comparison to US President Donald Trump’s “‘What will I do today?’ approach”.

Meanwhile, a Financial Times opinion piece titled "Arise Saint Jacinda, a leader for our troubled times", said Ms Ardern offered lessons in leadership.

“Ms Ardern has been a model of compassionate leadership in this crisis,” wrote Pilita Clark.