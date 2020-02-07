Emotions run high as Mataura residents return to flood-ravaged homes

The last of three towns evacuated during the Southland floods has reopened, ending days of uncertainty for residents.

But for some returning home to Mataura, it was bad news, with floodwater inundating properties on at least 10 streets.

Graham and Shirley Willkins were allowed back in their Mataura home after two days away to find their house still filled with water covering their feet.

Ms Wilkins, overcome with emotion, told 1 NEWS it was bit much to take in.

Pets were also top priority for some.

Zoe Miles didn’t have time to gather her six-year-old family cat Kenya during the evacuation and feared the worst.

Upon arrival home though, Ms Miles found her safe if not a bit wet, and oily.

One resident Robin Bastiaansen found his home intact, but his man cave’s carpet and prized record collection saturated.

“Stuff on the floor's all been washed out from where it was, so it must have been quite a bit of water through here,” said Mr Bastiaansen.