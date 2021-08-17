TODAY |

Emotions high as youth accused of fatal Christchurch stabbing in court

Lisa Davies, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The youth charged with the murder of 16-year-old Zion Purukamu has appeared in the Youth Court in Christchurch this morning.

The scene of the fatal stabbing on Medbury Terrace, Fendalton. Source: 1 NEWS

The youth is also charged with two counts of wounding following the party in Fendalton, that has also left a 14 and 17-year-old in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The mother and grandmother of the accused, and the parents of Zion, were in tears, and comforting one another at the back of the court for the brief first appearance.

The youth who pled not guilty is also charged with wounding two others with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Source: 1 NEWS

When the accused appeared the victims’ families erupted in anger, with Zion's mother shouting "you f***ing piece of shit".

His sister shouted "you saved yourself on the street but you’re dead in there".

The accused entered a not guilty plea and his next appearance will be in the High Court on September 3.

New Zealand
Lisa Davies
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
