Emotional scenes as friends, colleagues lay flowers for woman killed in Auckland

Paul Hobbs, 1 NEWS Reporter
There were emotional scenes as friends and colleagues of Tania Hadley, the woman killed at her Mt Roskill home in Auckland on Friday, dropped off flowers to her grief-stricken family this afternoon.

Tania Hadley died at the scene of an explosion at a property in Mt Roskill on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Hadley’s children were in tears, huddled under umbrellas in the driving rain as they thanked the convoy of well-wishers for their kindness.

Son, Deon told 1 NEWS that they were still in shock trying to come to terms with what had happened.

Tania Hadley died at her home in Auckland's Mt Roskill following reports of an explosion. Source: Supplied

Emergency services were called to the Mt Roskill house on Friday morning after reports of an explosion. Ms Hadley was in a critical condition but died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man is in custody charged with Tania Hadley’s murder and will reappear in the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.

