Emotional scenes at Auckland Airport as trans-Tasman bubble closes

There were emotional scenes at Auckland Airport today after the closure of the travel bubble with Australia.

From 11.59pm today Australians will no longer be able to enter New Zealand quarantine-free.

Australian woman Alex Parker was at the airport this afternoon eagerly awaiting the arrival of her partner, who had just managed to make it over the ditch on one of the last flights.

"I'm feeling really overwhelmed, I can't go home for a little while," she told 1 NEWS through tears.

"My family will be stressed, I haven't been home for over three months."

Parker came to New Zealand for work when the travel bubble first opened and says it has been tough as restrictions come and go.

"Two months (for the bubble to be closed) is a really long time to not be able to go home, particularly when we have had that freedom for the past couple of months.

"I moved over knowing I would be able to travel back and forth but I haven't been able to."

Entire trans-Tasman travel bubble suspended for eight weeks

For New Zealanders in Australia there will be managed return flights offered from all states and territories that will require proof of a negative pre-departure test.

These flights will take place over the next seven days.

As well as a negative pre-departure test, those who have been in NSW will still have to go into MIQ for 14 days. Those who have been in Victoria must self-isolate upon return and have a negative Day 3 test.