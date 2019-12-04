Emotional reunion as conservation dog Flint returns home after surviving on remote island south of NZ

Conservation dog Flint had a heartwarming reunion with his handler today after they were separated on a remote island south of New Zealand.

Flint, a pest detection dog, ran off when he was spooked by a sea lion on Campbell Island.

With severe weather closing in and the search proving fruitless, his handler Richard Johnston was forced to leave the dog behind as the rest of the team headed back to New Zealand.

With Flint wearing a muzzle and unable to eat, another rescue effort was quickly mounted from Dunedin.

They managed to retrieve the dog and fly him back to New Zealand on Friday, but Mr Johnston didn't make it back until today.

Rodent detector dog Flint and his handler, Richard Johnston. Source: Supplied

Seven Sharp was at Wellington Airport for the emotional reunion - with many a belly rub to be had.