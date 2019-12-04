TODAY |

Emotional reunion as conservation dog Flint returns home after surviving on remote island south of NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

Conservation dog Flint had a heartwarming reunion with his handler today after they were separated on a remote island south of New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Flint the Jack Russell-Fox sniffs out rodents, but the other day Flint ran into trouble and ended up trapped on the Campbell Islands, several-hundred kilometres south of NZ. Source: Seven Sharp

Flint, a pest detection dog, ran off when he was spooked by a sea lion on Campbell Island.

With severe weather closing in and the search proving fruitless, his handler Richard Johnston was forced to leave the dog behind as the rest of the team headed back to New Zealand.

With Flint wearing a muzzle and unable to eat, another rescue effort was quickly mounted from Dunedin.

They managed to retrieve the dog and fly him back to New Zealand on Friday, but Mr Johnston didn't make it back until today.

Rodent detector dog Flint and his handler, Richard Johnston. Source: Supplied

Seven Sharp was at Wellington Airport for the emotional reunion - with many a belly rub to be had.

"When we were coming back and it got piped over the intercoms [that Flint had been rescued], there was a huge cheer over the boat and the whole morale of the ship was lifted," Johnston said.

New Zealand
Conservation
Environment
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau, Rugby Australia settle legal dispute
2
Protestors confront Otago Daily Times editor demanding answers about Samoa measles cartoon
3
Massive blaze that engulfed building at Auckland freight moving company contained
4
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
5
Raw video emerges of fleeing Auckland driver flipping stolen car on motorway
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:16

Dangerous criminal's gown-clad escape from Hutt Hospital caught on video

Dozens of Auckland buses cancelled over next two days as strikes continue
00:44

Jacinda Ardern outraged by reports that Samoan toddler was turned down for measles jab in NZ
01:10

Paula Bennett brings bag of fake weed to Parliament to make point on cannabis referendum