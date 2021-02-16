Emotional moment stolen Rottweiler puppy reunited with family after being snatched from young owner

Police have shared the heart-warming moment they reunited a stolen puppy with his owners, after he was stolen during a walk last week in Auckland.

A 10-year-old girl was walking the family's Rottweiler puppy, Axel, on Friday when police say she was assaulted by a man, who then snatched the pup and ran down the road.

Today police announced the 10-week-old puppy had been found and returned home.

Video released by police shows the emotional moment the delighted puppy was reunited with his family today.

"I'm so thankful for everybody helping us," the dog's owner says.

"Especially the police, I'm so grateful... Now we've got our baby home."