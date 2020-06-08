Emotional Jenny-May Clarkson on the pain of her father not giving his kids Māori names due to racism

Breakfast presenter Jenny-May Clarkson has spoken of the pain she felt when her father told her he hadn't given his kids Māori names because of the racism he experienced over his own.

Jenny-May was responding to a Breakfast interview with US author Clint Smith, who recently wrote an article in The Atlantic about how black parents can explain the Black Lives Matter movement to their children.

Among the most stirring points was a story about how Dr Smith's father had pulled him inside after he was playing outside with a water pistol, telling him that the implications of black children doing that - and the risks - were different to other races.

At the conclusion of the interview, Jenny-May spoke of how her own father, Waka, had refused to give his six children Māori names.

"It took me back to my father, and him naming all of us - he refused to name any of us Māori because of how his name was said, was used, was made fun of as he was growing up," she said.

"We've all got Māori names, but as middle names, and for me as a mother, and seeing that pain, I refuse not to name my children Māori names.

"That is their birthright and this is part of the revolution I guess."

Her twin boys called Atawhai and Te Manahau.

"They have their names and they will feel strong about their names because they know where they come from and they can explain that to people," Jenny-May said.

"We're all part of the revolution - the conversations that we have here in New Zealand with our children - how we discuss things like race - we're all part of that conversation.