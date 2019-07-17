Emojis are creative but can cause workplace confusion, linguistics professor says

In the occasion of World Emoji Day, a lingustics professor says emojis are creative but can be chaotic and cause confusion in a workplace.

Victoria University's Miriam Meyerhoff told TVNZ1's Breakfast a survey found people over the age of 55 in a workplace think using emojis in emails and other forms of communication look either unprofessional or incompetent.

"The survey also found that two-thirds of young people who are sending emojis had to explain them to friends and family," Ms Meyerhoff says.