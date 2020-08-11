TODAY |

Emma Mellow is 'Nikki Kaye 2.0' but it may be too late for National to win Auckland Central seat - political commentator

Source:  1 NEWS

National’s selection for the Auckland Central seat is a “terrific candidate”, says one political commentator, but with the September election just around the corner it may be too late for her to score the spot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ben Thomas says the National MP is “basically Nikki Kaye 2.0”. Source: Breakfast

Last night Emma Mellow was selected by National to run in Auckland Central, replacing Nikki Kaye who resigned last month.

Political commentator Ben Thomas compared Ms Mellow to the retiring incumbent Nikki Kaye, telling TVNZ 1’s Breakfast this morning that she’s “basically Nikki Kaye 2.0”.

"Emma Mellow is a terrific candidate ... when Nikki Kaye turned the seat blue in 2008 she did it through hard work, she knocked on every door of the electorate.

“I think if Emma Mellow had six months as well, she could probably repeat that. Right now it’s looking a lot harder.”

READ MORE
National's Emma Mellow to run in Auckland Central seat

Though, Mr Thomas said Ms Mellow has some advantages over Labour’s candidate Helen White Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick.

“She’s an extremely good networker, extremely hard worker but she has some advantages that Nikki didn’t have that there is no incumbent to beat ... Helen White is pretty much anonymous between elections.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The person will face off against Labour’s Helen White and Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick. Source: 1 NEWS

"Chlöe Swarbrick - very high profile, incredible campaigner but coming from a base of only a 13 per cent Green vote."


READ MORE
Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick says Auckland Central contest now ‘incredibly exciting’ after Nikki Kaye's retirement

New Zealand
Auckland
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:56
Tauranga metal detector strikes gold stumbling across $46k Aussie coin
2
Government announces it will start charging for managed isolation at midnight
3
Fair Go: Auckland mum’s $300 loan to get son a Christmas gift balloons to $1200 burden
4
Simon Cowell has metal rod inserted after six-hour surgery on broken back
5
Māori, Pasifika boys on Gold Coast say they were targeted by mall security - 'That breaks our heart'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:56

Tauranga metal detector strikes gold stumbling across $46k Aussie coin
00:36

National's Emma Mellow to run in Auckland Central seat
04:43

Fair Go: Insurance company sees light of day over Dunedin family’s cracking home
10:21

Keep quarantine restrictions but let more people in for border reopening - Rob Fyfe