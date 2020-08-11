Emma Mellow is 'Nikki Kaye 2.0' but it may be too late for National to win Auckland Central seat - political commentator

National’s selection for the Auckland Central seat is a “terrific candidate”, says one political commentator, but with the September election just around the corner it may be too late for her to score the spot.

Last night Emma Mellow was selected by National to run in Auckland Central, replacing Nikki Kaye who resigned last month.

Political commentator Ben Thomas compared Ms Mellow to the retiring incumbent Nikki Kaye, telling TVNZ 1’s Breakfast this morning that she’s “basically Nikki Kaye 2.0”.

"Emma Mellow is a terrific candidate ... when Nikki Kaye turned the seat blue in 2008 she did it through hard work, she knocked on every door of the electorate.

“I think if Emma Mellow had six months as well, she could probably repeat that. Right now it’s looking a lot harder.”

Though, Mr Thomas said Ms Mellow has some advantages over Labour’s candidate Helen White Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick.

“She’s an extremely good networker, extremely hard worker but she has some advantages that Nikki didn’t have that there is no incumbent to beat ... Helen White is pretty much anonymous between elections.

"Chlöe Swarbrick - very high profile, incredible campaigner but coming from a base of only a 13 per cent Green vote."



