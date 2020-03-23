Emirates to resume flights to Auckland next month

Emirates has today announced it will resume flights to Auckland from next month.

Emirates Airbus A380-800 Aircraft parked at Auckland Airport. Source: istock.com

The three weekly services, beginning July 1, will offer connections through Dubai to 40 different cities for customers looking to return home or for essential travel, the airline said today in a press release.

Beirut, in Lebanon; Brussels, in Belgium; and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, both in Vietnam, will also resume from July 1.

Scheduled flights will also be made available for travellers in Colombo, in Sri Lanka, from June 20; Sialkot, in Pakistan, from June 24; and Istanbul, in Turkey, from June 25.

Flights from Barcelona, in Spain, and Washington DC, in the US, will resume from July 15.

Flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan will only carry outbound passengers to the United Arab Emirates and onward destinations, however.

"Thanks to the UAE authorities' support and partnership, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' chief commercial officer.

"The UAE government's recent announcement to ease travel for UAE citizens and residents show the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates' number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities."

Flights to London's Heathrow Airport and Manchester, in the UK; Frankfurt, in Germany; Paris, in France; Zurich, in Switzerland; Madrid, in Spain; Amsterdam, in the Netherlands; Copenhagen, in Denmark; Dublin, in Ireland; New York's JFK Airport, in the US; Toronto, in Canada; Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia; Singapore; and Hong Kong will be added next month.

Customers will be able to book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, granted they meet the travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.