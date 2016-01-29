 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Emirates launches daily flight from Auckland to Bali, then on to Dubai

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A new daily, year-round flight service from Auckland to Dubai via Bali has been launched today.

An Emirates plane.

An Emirates plane.

Source: Supplied

Emirates said in a statement today that the new service reflects New Zealanders' growing interest in the Indonesian island as a holiday destination.

Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, "We are very pleased to see the interest this new route has created since it was announced in mid-February, reflected in strong bookings from Auckland to Bali and beyond, as well as southbound from our global network."

The Auckland-Bali-Dubai service offers Kiwi travellers the only year-round, non-stop daily service between Auckland and Bali.

Travellers also have a choice of three daily flights between Bali and Dubai.

In 2016, Bali welcomed more than 4.5 million foreign tourist arrivals, including over 40,500 Kiwis.

Related

Asia

Travel

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Five people were on board the Helicopters Hawke's Bay aircraft, which was taking part in a commercial survey.

'Loved husband, father and brother' - Man dies after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru

01:25
2
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


3

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

4
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

01:21
5
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


Five people were on board the Helicopters Hawke's Bay aircraft, which was taking part in a commercial survey.

'Loved husband, father and brother' - Man dies after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru

Two other men remain in intensive care in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.

01:25
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture

Hansen was over talking about the hit that left Remy Grosso with a facial fracture.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 