Emirates launches daily flight from Auckland to Bali, then on to Dubai

A new daily, year-round flight service from Auckland to Dubai via Bali has been launched today.
Emirates said in a statement today that the new service reflects New Zealanders' growing interest in the Indonesian island as a holiday destination.
Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, "We are very pleased to see the interest this new route has created since it was announced in mid-February, reflected in strong bookings from Auckland to Bali and beyond, as well as southbound from our global network."
The Auckland-Bali-Dubai service offers Kiwi travellers the only year-round, non-stop daily service between Auckland and Bali.
Travellers also have a choice of three daily flights between Bali and Dubai.
In 2016, Bali welcomed more than 4.5 million foreign tourist arrivals, including over 40,500 Kiwis.
