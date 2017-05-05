 

Eminen vs National Party trial: John Key and Paula Bennett voice's feature in early ad

National is accused of using music from the rapper’s hit song Lose Yourself in a campaign ad.
Wellington

news

Men flee Whangarei liquor store with bottles of ...non-alcoholic wine

Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Three teenagers arrested over RSA poppy bucket theft in Northland ram-raid

Sarah Gandy of The Hits says '24k Magic' is going to be the biggest song of the year.

Sell out! Bruno Mars Auckland concert tickets gone in minutes - new show added

Customs have released the $10,000 pants. Take a look.

Video: Joseph Parker's crystal encrusted, suede, python skin trunks revealed for title defence with Razvan Cojanu

The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
