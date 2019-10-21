Emerging workplace disease exposes hole in health system, specialists say

There are concerns that not enough is being done to properly track down and test Kiwi workers who could have a life-threatening lung disease.

It’s been more than a year since alarming rates of accelerated silicosis were found among Australian workers in the artificial stone benchtop industry.

Worker testing

This month, an in-depth assessment of all workers at a New Zealand company was carried out for the first time.



Trethewey Artisan Stone Managing Director Steve Kirk says for him, “it was just a decision for my team. I just wasn't prepared to wait”.



The Christchurch business chose to pay for check-ups after a spate of cases in Australia.



But currently, there's no system in place here, to find and test workers.



"Trying to find out fully what we need to do and accurately assess our team has been quite hard going," Mr Kirk says.



Dr Alexandra Muthu, a specialist occupational physician and The Royal Australasian College Of Physicians spokesperson on silicosis, says it has "become really clear from what's been happening in Australia, that if a coordinated screening programme is not done, cases are missed".

Looking for the signs



There've been no confirmed cases of accelerated silicosis so far in New Zealand.



But Australian radiologist Dr Catherine Jones says it’s easy to miss the subtle signs of occupational lung disease in any worker.



"Particularly in the aggressive form of the disease, where the worker hasn't had time to develop the classic scarring in the lungs," she explains.



She's in New Zealand, speaking at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists' Annual Scientific Meeting, to help shed light on what she calls a "diagnostic dilemma".



"Not every GP is equipped with the knowledge and information to appropriately screen their patients".

She says one of the key lessons out of the Australian silicosis experience is "definitely a need for greater educational resourcing across all of the industry and medical fraternity".



System shakeup

