Emergency water supplies available for Aucklanders with dry tanks

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland City Council will supply emergency water to residents who were left waiting up to weeks with empty rain tanks due to severe drought conditions. 

According to the coucil's website affected residents will be able to get 20 litres of drinking water per person per day "for essential domestic use to help get through until water deliveries can be made," at selected community veunes.

Parts of the city of sails haven’t been this dry since the 1940s. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's biggest city has recorded its lowest rainfall in January since 1948, just seven per cent of the normal expected rainfall according to NIWA's latest report.

Water tank users had resorted to ringing in tears, begging for water as tankers struggled to keep up with demand, booking up until the beginning of April. 

1 NEWS was told of one company in north-west Auckland which has stopped taking clients altogether.

“While it is the responsibility of property owners to ensure their private rainwater tanks have sufficient water levels to meet their needs, we are aware long waits for tankers is causing concern for some rural communities," says Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore in a statement on the council's website.

“Council recognises those concerns and together with Watercare, is able to provide an interim solution for a potable water supply to households in those areas running out of tank water.”

Drinking water will be available at the following sites:

Helensville Community Centre - 49 Commercial Road
Open: midday – 7pm Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday
Facilities: toilets, kitchen, outside taps, car parking

Wellsford Community Centre – 1 Matheson Road
Open: 7am to 7pm Saturday
Facilities: toilets, kitchen, outside taps, car parking

Orewa Community Centre - 40-46 Orewa Square
Open: 7am to 7pm Saturday
Facilities: toilets, kitchen, outside taps, car parking

Te Puru Community Centre - 954R Whitford Maraetai Road
Open: 8am to 6pm Saturday
Facilities: toilets, showers, outside taps, car parking

