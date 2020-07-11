Emergency services working to retrieve car submerged in Rotorua lake

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that went into the water at Lake Rotoma near Rotorua earlier this afternoon.

Lake Rotoma, New Zealand Source: istock.com

The single vehicle crash on State Highway 30 was reported at about 12.40pm, it is unknown at this stage if there are occupants in the vehicle.

In a statement this afternoon, police said the Police Dive Squad is due to arrive tomorrow morning to assist with the operation.

A scene guard will be in place overnight.