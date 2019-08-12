Emergency services on high alert as parts of North Island braced for more wild weather Kate Nicol-Williams 1 NEWS Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Kate Nicol-Williams Natural Disasters Your playlist will load after this ad A severe thunderstorm ripped through Taranaki today, with tornados and giant hail storms damaging property and cutting power. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Kate Nicol-Williams Natural Disasters