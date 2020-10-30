TODAY |

Emergency services discover cannabis plants while at Christchurch house fire

Emergency services called to assist with a house fire has lead to the discovery of a number of cannabis plants in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand services were called to a property on Checketts Ave, in Halswell, at around 1.45pm, police told 1 NEWS.

One person reportedly sustained minor injuries in the fire.

While at the scene, emergency services discovered a small number of cannabis plants, the spokesperson said.

Inquiries at the property are ongoing and there have been no arrests or charges at this stage.

