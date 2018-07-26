Emergency services attend to two people rescued from Auckland cliff

There is a high likelihood medical error was to blame for the deaths of two infants in Samoa following their MMR vaccinations, a vaccinologist and senior lecturer says.
The one-year-olds died earlier this month, minutes after receiving the jab for measles, mumps and rubella.
Auckland University's Helen Petousis-Harris said there were three things that killed people after receiving vaccines.
The babies in Samoa did not have an allergic anaphylactic reaction and it was unlikely the vaccine had become contaminated by being left at room temperature for too long, Dr Petousis-Harris said.
That meant the third and most likely cause was that the vaccine was prepared incorrectly by medical staff, she said.
"Looking at how quickly the deaths occurred really leaves only one real possibility and that is that something other than water was used in the vaccine but those investigations are what's being carried out now to see what actually happened."
Two investigations are underway, one by health authorities, the other by police.
The director of protection, regulation and assurance at New Zealand's Ministry of Health, Stewart Jessamine, said the vaccines Samoa received were of high quality, assessed and approved by the World Health Organization and distributed by the UN children's agency UNICEF.
The same batch of vaccine has been used safely across the Pacific, the Caribbean and South America, he said.
"So this is looking at something that's come to light in Samoa. Samoa uses a five-dose vial and we understand that both children received the dose from the one vial," Dr Jessamine said.
Samoa attorney-general Lemalu Hermann Retzlaff said police were investigating whether there was sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against the medical staff involved.
"The police investigation's at the point now where we are looking at the evidence that's been collected and we've asked New Zealand for assistance on testing and we're going to continue our investigations particularly around the staff that were involved in all aspects of the vaccinations," Lemalu said.
Police in Samoa were waiting for results from laboratory tests being conducted in New Zealand, he said.
In the meantime, all vaccinations had been stopped in Samoa.
"I mean the tragedy for these two children is that it's actually led us to the point where it's become a public safety issue for all of our children. And we're currently in the position where there's no immunisation right now until we sort out what we've got to do," Lemalu said.
"So we're taking this very seriously, it's actually a priority right now for us in law enforcement and in government."
RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Samoa, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia, said parents were concerned for the safety of their children because they could not currently get them vaccinated.
"People are now willing to find out the outcome of the investigation, especially the analysis from overseas," Autagavaia said.
While the loss of the babies was a tragedy, it was important that vaccinations resumed to avoid deaths from measles, Dr Jessamine said.
All viral infections could lead to severe side effects and the only protection was vaccination, he said.
Meanwhile, the inquest into the deaths has been adjourned until next month.
The inquest was postponed until overseas analysis of the post mortem results had been completed, Lemalu said.
Police were also waiting for the results in order to decide whether to file criminal charges, he said.
On Tuesday, the Tuasivi District Court granted an application for the matter to be heard in the capital Apia.
Some doctors are outraged over a new website allowing patients to rate them online.
The Whitecoat site launched in New Zealand today is already operating overseas.
But concerned doctors say you can't review your experience with them like you would a vacuum cleaner.
Much of what we do today is online, and while writing an online review isn't uncommon, whitecoat.co.nz will now let you review your own doctor.
"In every other aspect of our everyday lives we can review things, see what is going on. And yet with healthcare we've never had that ability," said Matthew Donnellan, Whitecoat chief executive.
But the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has slammed the site.
"It's comparing making a judgment call of a doctor with a purchase of a vacuum cleaner," said Ian Powell, ASMS executive director.
Ian Powell is calling for the site to be shut down.
"A patient who doesn't like the message they're getting could well make a judgmental comment."
But the website's boss has no plans to do that. Matthew Donnellan says the sites have seen huge success in Australia where the majority of comments, which are monitored, are positive.
"Any human being can say to another human being ' I felt like you listened to me, I felt like you explained things good to me.' Now whether that's a vacuum sales person or a GP is irrelevant - and no one, no one is above scrutiny of being reviewed for the service they give to someone else," he said.
The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has also questioned that the website is tied to a health insurance company. The CEO of Whitecoat admits they do have shareholders who are health insurers, but says the business is independently run.
The association say patients aren't consumers.
But Dr Lance O'Sullivan, who is working with the programme, disagrees.
"Health is a service, and those that are using it are customers. Now I actually don't believe that we treat people as customers enough," he said.
If successful here, Whitecoat wants to expand to allow people to book their doctors on the site and even take payments in an aim to move more online.