Emergency services attend scene of person's sudden death at Auckland beach

A body found at Judges Bay is not being treated as suspicious by police.
Auckland

The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

LIVE: Black Caps collapsing after explosive start against Pakistan

Gracie Read and her rottweiler puppy.

Auckland woman's puppy 'ripped' from her arms in driveway assault

Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Parents charged with torture after 13 siblings rescued from California house of horrors

The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

The games cost up to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.


The Hutton's Shearwater appeared to be exhausted, appearing far from its natural habitat out at sea.

Endangered native seabird rescued after bypassing security at TVNZ in Auckland

The Hutton's shearwater appeared to be exhausted, paying a visit far from its natural habitat out at sea.

Professor William Te Rangiua (Pou) Temara says Mr Moon's opinion on the extinction of the Maori language is ridiculous.

Te reo experts say Professor Paul Moon's claims Maori language is in trouble are 'ludicrous' and 'white noise'

"I think Paul's comments are out of sync with what those who are involved in the revitalisation movement believe."

Earthquake.

Shallow 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Christchurch

More than 700 people indicated they felt the shake on the GeoNet site.


 
