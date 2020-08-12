TODAY |

Emergency service worker took four hours to get to work because of Auckland checkpoint, National MP says

Source:  1 NEWS

National's Hunua MP Andrew Bayly says he's been contacted by people "frustrated" they can't travel into Auckland for work.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Bayly issued a statement this evening outlining what he says their issues are.

“I have been contacted by large numbers of people who have expressed frustration at what they say is inconsistency around who can and cannot cross the border into Auckland," he said.

“This has serious implications. I have heard from an Auckland emergency services worker who took four hours to get to work today, hindering this essential service.

“The problem many are facing is they have been told the exemptions they had to work under Alert Level 4 are now invalid. Making people and businesses reapply for fresh exemptions at such short notice has caused a lot of stress and frustration."

Mr Bayly say he's aware of numerous businesses with exemptions to operate under Level 3, but they "can't get staff into Auckland".

“The police are doing what they can to manage the situation but it is clear that the Government has not done a good enough job of handling this process.”

He's called on the Government to fix the issues.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Primary school students isolated on veranda after Covid-19 scare near Gisborne
2
Auckland locations visited by Covid-19 cases include Buttabean fitness class and guinea pig show
3
Two Lotto Powerball winners who split $50 million prize give advice for winners ahead of must-win draw
4
Auckland checkpoints could impact flow of produce, Pukekohe growers warn
5
First two winners of Lotto's $50m draw come forward - 'Very deserving family'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

National backs latest wage subsidy but slams Government over 'border failure'

Police investigating death of two-month old baby in Kaitaia
00:20

Origin of Auckland cluster would give much-needed reassurance

Person dies following workplace incident in Otago