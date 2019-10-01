Emergency responders attend burning tree, collapsed roof as severe weather hits Hawke's Bay

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended two severe weather-related incidents, about an hour apart, in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Emergency responders received a call just before 4.30pm, after a ceiling collapsed due to flooding, and sent one appliance to assist with clean-up.

The collapse took place at the St Vincent de Paul Opportunity Shop on Carlyle Street.



Shortly after, the fire service attended to a tree which caught fire after being struck by lightning on Beattie Road in Bay View.