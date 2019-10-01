TODAY |

Emergency responders attend burning tree, collapsed roof as severe weather hits Hawke's Bay

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Weather News
Natural Disasters

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended two severe weather-related incidents, about an hour apart, in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Emergency responders received a call just before 4.30pm, after a ceiling collapsed due to flooding, and sent one appliance to assist with clean-up.

The collapse took place at the St Vincent de Paul Opportunity Shop on Carlyle Street.

Shortly after, the fire service attended to a tree which caught fire after being struck by lightning on Beattie Road in Bay View.

Fire and Emergency was notified of the incident at 5.40pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rebecca Ayres of Puketapu said: "I've never heard or seen anything like it." Source: Rebecca Ayres
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Weather News
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake causes strong shaking in Hawke's Bay
2
'Dad loved Mum with his whole heart' - Son pays tribute to parents found dead in Christchurch home
3
Emergency responders attend burning tree, collapsed roof as severe weather hits Hawke's Bay
4
Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player
5
Aussie senator vows to fight 'absolutely disgusting' visa system for Kiwis living across Tasman
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake causes strong shaking in Hawke's Bay

Three people being treated after exposure to chemical spill at Dunedin Hospital
00:34

'Dad loved Mum with his whole heart' - Son pays tribute to parents found dead in Christchurch home
02:30

Two unborn babies die in Auckland after mothers contract measles