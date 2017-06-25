Emergency equipment and van stolen from Nelson Red Cross

Emergency equipment, hand-held radios and generators are among items that have been stolen from the NZ Red Cross's Nelson service centre.

A white 12-seat Ford Transit van, with the Red Cross logo on the side, was also taken from the premises in Parkers Road, Tahunanui, but has since been recovered.

Police say a significant amount of property was taken in the burglary, believed to have happened between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

It also included tools belonging to a contractor working at the centre.

The van was located 10km away in Richmond.