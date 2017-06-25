Emergency equipment and van stolen from Nelson Red Cross

Source:NZN
Emergency equipment, hand-held radios and generators are among items that have been stolen from the NZ Red Cross's Nelson service centre.
A white 12-seat Ford Transit van, with the Red Cross logo on the side, was also taken from the premises in Parkers Road, Tahunanui, but has since been recovered.
Police say a significant amount of property was taken in the burglary, believed to have happened between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
It also included tools belonging to a contractor working at the centre.
The van was located 10km away in Richmond.
Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious behaviour around the centre, or saw the van at the time.
